Kundali Bhagya 25 February 2021 Written Update: Agitated Sherlyn Thrashes Prithvi

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, which will be aired on February 25, Preeta reminisces Prithvi's call and the drama he created in the Luthra house. Amid this, she gets a call from Srishty, who advises her to tell everything to Karan about Prithvi's call. Preeta calms her down and narrates how Prithvi married Kritika. She also reveals that the family wants them to have a grand wedding. Later, Preeta disconnects the call as she goes to check on Karan. Scroll down to read the written update of Kundali Bhagya February 25 episode.

Kundali Bhagya 25 February 2021 written update:

Karan calls for help

Meanwhile, Daadi, Rakhi and Kareena discuss Kritika's wedding. On the other hand, Karan calls Rishabh and asks him to come back. As Rishabh refuses to come, Karan reveals that Kritika has married Prithvi and they are going to marry again. Shocked Rishabh promises that he will be coming soon to handle the situation at home. Rishabh cancels the meeting to fly to India.

READ | 'Kundali Bhagya' 24 February 2021 Written Update: Prithvi Makes An Unusual Demand

Rakhi comes in Kareena's support

On the other hand, Rakhi meets Karan and requests him to accept Prithvi as Kritika's husband. When agitated Karan lashes out at Rakhi, she explains the circumstances. Meanwhile, Preeta listens to her from the door. Karan keeps refusing to accept Prithvi, while Rakhi asks Preeta to not create any chaos this time.

READ | 'Kundali Bhagya' 23 February 2021 Written Update: Kritika Narrates Why She Married Prithvi

Prithvi rushes to mend ways with Sherlyn

As the episode progresses further, Prithvi and Kritika talk for a while. And, later, Prithvi lies to Kritika and excuses her. Meanwhile, Srishty narrates the whole incident to Janki. The duo talks about Prithvi and Sherlyn's relationship. Sristy explains that as Prithvi is now the son-in-law of the Luthra family, Preeta can't kick him out. Meanwhile, Prithvi looks for Sherlyn in her room.

READ | 'Kundali Bhagya' February 22 Spoiler: Prithvi And Karan Fight For Their Love

Sherlyn hits him from behind and starts thrashing him. Prithvi tries to calm her down, but in vain. She uses different objects to thrash Prithvi. After a while, he controls Sherlyn and requests her to listen to his explanation. As the episode ends, Srishty and Sameer inform that the next episode, which will air on February 27, will be a maha-episode.

READ | 'Kundali Bhagya' 19 February 2021 Written Update: Prithvi's Comeback Scares Preeta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.