'Kundali Bhagya' 24 February 2021 Written Update: Prithvi Makes An Unusual Demand

In episode of Kundali Bhagya aired on February 24, Kritika further narrates the story of her wedding with Prithvi to the family. She reminisces that to hide from the goons, she and Prithvi entered a wedding venue, where a handful of brides and brooms were waiting to get married. Scroll down to read the written update of Kundali Bhagya February 24 episode.

Kundali Bhagya February 24, 2021 written update:

Sherlyn supports Preeta

As they keep hiding from the goons, Kritika and Prithvi meet a couple, who does not want to marry. Prithvi lies to them and requests to let him and Kritika sit for the rituals instead of them. Later, as the wedding rituals proceed, Kritika and Prithvi become a married couple. Back in the present, Preeta tells Kritika to not accept this marriage as Prithvi is not the correct choice for her. Sherlyn, too, supports Preeta.

Kritika hits back at Preeta

As the episode progresses further, Mahira tries to interrupt, but in vain. In response to Preeta's disagreement, Kritika highlights that Preeta, too, married Karan by deceiving him. When Preeta tries to differentiate between both the weddings, Kritika keeps criticising Preeta and says that she has accepted Prithvi as her husband. Karan announces that he doesn't give his agreement to this wedding and goes upstairs.

Kritika mends her ways with Kareena

Though Daadi and Rakhi accept the wedding, Kareena denies accepting it. She further adds that the only thing which irritates her is that Prithvi is Preeta's ex-fiance. Kritika announces that to satisfy Kareena and her family, she and Prithvi will perform all the wedding rituals again. Later, Prithvi demands that Preeta should arrange their wedding. Kareena agrees and asks Preeta to not create any chaos in their wedding.

Preeta to arrange Prithvi and Kritika's wedding

Rakhi agrees and says that the family will help Preeta to make the arrangement. Kareena asks Prithvi and Kritika to rest for a while. Meanwhile, heartbroken Sherlyn goes to her room. Mahira meets her to console but in vain. Sherlyn asks her to leave her alone for some time.

