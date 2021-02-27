'Kundali Bhagya' 27 February 2021 Written Update: Prithvi And Sherlyn Get Into An Argument

Kundali Bhagya February 27 episode started with Preeta thinking how wrong she was about Prithvi and worries whether he has an ulterior motive for marrying Kritika. At the same time, Prithvi and Sherlyn could be seen fighting, where he tries to convince her that he loves her. Prithvi tries to convince her saying that she has forgotten her real motive and is rather busy with Mahira and her petty tricks. Read on for further Kundali Bhagya 27 February 2021 written update.

Kritika thanks Preeta for saving her from Akshay. Kritika then asks Preeta for her help in building a happy life with Prithvi. She also asks her to find Prithvi, so that she could talk with him. Meanwhile, in Rishabh and Sherlyn's room, Prithvi tries to strangle Sherlyn in anger, after she irritates him asking about his marriage to Kritika. Sherlyn mentions that he left her pregnant, while he was in love with Preeta, but finally got married to Kritika. Sherlyn asks him about how he forgot to wish her on Valentine's Day. At the same time, Preeta realises that Prithvi and Sherlyn are in the same room, and she calls Kritika there. However, they are unable to find him as he is hiding under the bed.

In Karan's room, he starts to get ready for his cricket practice and gets a cramp. He calls Preeta, but Mahira comes and applies ointment. Meanwhile, Preeta stumbles upon Prithvi, who comes out of Sheryln's room, when Preeta asks him, he tries to deviate the conversation, seeing Kritika approaching them. When Preeta returns to her room, she sees Mahira being close to Karan and gets upset. However, Karan apologises to Mahira for Preeta's behaviour.

Sherlyn later calls Prithvi to have a talk with him in the backyard, however on the way he runs into Mahira. She thanks him for teaching her a tactic, that she used to create differences between Karan and Preeta. Meanwhile, Preeta apologises to Karan for overreacting, but Karan takes this as a sweet gesture. Preeta, Sarla and Srishti make a plan to deal with Prithvi. Kundali Bhagya latest episode ends with Mahira and Karan talking near the main door of the house, where Mahira asks Karan if everything can be normal between them.

