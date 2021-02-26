'Kundali Bhagya' February 27 Spoiler: Prithvi Hurts Sherlyn During A Heated Argument

In Kundali Bhagya February 26 episode, Preeta tells Srishti how Kritika and Prithvi got married after getting into a situation. Srishti initially misunderstands Preeta's words but when Preeta explains to Srishti what exactly happened, Srishti is left in a state of shock. Preeta then gives Srishti the details of Kritika and Prithvi's wedding and Srishti tells her sister she has given her the bad news. Later, Preeta runs to Karan who is really angry at Kareena's decision to get Kritika and Prithvi married to each other again.

Prithvi meets Kritika and tells her how he's lucky to have found her. Kritika also thanks Prithvi for being by her side when she told the Luthra's about their wedding. She tells him that she's blessed to have him in her life after everything that happened in the past. Meanwhile, Karan asks Rishabh to come back to India as soon as possible because his family needs him. Rishabh cancels his meetings and decides to come back home. Prithvi decides to go and meet Sherlyn who is in a really bad mood. As soon as Sherlyn sees Prithvi, she starts to hit him and cries, asking him how he could marry Kritika when he had her in his life.

Kundali Bhagya February 27 spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya February 27 episode, Sherlyn and Prithvi fight over the latter's marriage with Kritika. Sherlyn yells at Prithvi and holds him by his collar, asking him why he married Kritika and what would happen about their wedding now. Prithvi looks at Sherlyn amusingly and holds her by her neck. He throws her on the bed and chokes her neck while angrily telling her not to ask him this question again.

Meanwhile, Kritika comes out of a room and tells Preeta that she checked the room as asked and found nobody inside. Preeta goes inside the room to check if there is someone hiding in there. It is later revealed that Prithvi has been hiding under the bed in the room where Preeta and Kritika try to find someone.

