Manit Joura Returns To 'Kundali Bhagya', Abshishek Kapur Says 'Big Brother Is Back'

Manit Joura, who plays Rishabh Luthra on the popular show Kundali Bhagya, had been missing from the show for some time as he was shooting for another show. Only recently, Abhishek Kapur posted a picture on his profile that showed that the actor had rejoined the rest of the cast and crew and had gotten into his character of Rishabh.

As a caption for his picture, Kapur wrote, “Joote baad mein khayenge, Pehle photo lete hain 👞 📷. Big brother is back 👌🤦‍♂️😆😉🙋🏻‍♂️”. (We’ll get beaten with shoes later, let us take a picture first as our big brother is back.) Kapur then tagged his on-screen brothers Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura.

Manit Joura rejoins his Kundali Bhagya's cast

In the picture, the three men are standing with their fists up denoting unity. Manit Joura, being the eldest brother in the show, is standing in the centre, with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Abhishek Kapur on either side of him. They are on the sets of Kundali Bhagya and are dressed as their characters in the show. Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan is wearing an orange sweatshirt with a hoodie that is left off. Abhishek Kapur is wearing a black t-shirt that has orange and white vertical stripes running through it. Manit Joura is wearing a striped blue and white waistcoat and trousers set with a white formal shirt underneath. Manit and Abhishek are smiling into the camera while Dheeraj Dhoopar is seen pouting.

Speaking to Telly Chakkar, actor Manit Joura had revealed that he had taken a hiatus from Kundali Bhagya as he had taken a new project, Dangal TV’s Prem Bandhan. The actor had to divide his time between both the shows to balance his performances. Joura had revealed that he would often receive messages from his fans saying that they missed seeing him on Kundali Bhagya and that would make him feel very bad, but both the shows were a priority for him.

He added that he really missed being on the sets of Kundali Bhagya with all of his co-stars who had become a family to him. Spending so much time with the same people regularly, makes one form a bond with them, he said, and that is why as and when it was possible for him, he would go and visit his co-stars on the sets. He had also shared back then that he would be back on the sets of Kundali Bhagya to resume shooting by the end of February.

