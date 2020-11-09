Kundali Bhagya November 10 Spoiler: Preeta Jealous Of Mahira's Fast For Karan?

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama that premiered on July 12, 2017, and airs on the channel Zee TV. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. It is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya that cast Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia as the lead characters. Kundali Bhagya cast Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar as the lead characters of Preeta and Karan, respectively. The Kundali Bhagya episodes showcase the on-screen chemistry of the two actors that have been loved and appreciated a lot of the fans, and they have been acknowledged as the Best Television Jodi many times. Here is what is the spoiler for going to happen in the Kundali Bhagya November 10, 2020 episode. Read further ahead to know about Kundali Bhagya spoiler for November 10.

Kundali Bhagya spoiler for November 10

Kundali Bhagya November 10, 2020, episode will show how Karan tests Preeta by telling her about Mahira’s decision to keep a fast for Karan on the occasion of Karva Chauth. Preeta tells Karan that Mahira keeping a fast does not bother her as this fast is ritually practised by women who are married, for their husbands. Preeta says that for her, Mahira’s fast holds absolutely no value as Mahira has no rights to fast for Karan.

Karan asks Preeta whether this is making her feel jealous. Just as Preeta denies it, he hugs her and jokingly asks her if she will still remain calm if someone else comes and hugs him. Preeta pretends not to be worried but this forces her to think about it.

Kundali Bhagya was one of the highest TRP rated series of the channel before it went off-air due to the global pandemic. Just as the cast and crew of Kundali Bhagya began shooting for the show again, they were again asked to shut down temporarily as the Kausautii Zindagi Kay lead actor, Parth Samthan tested positive for Coronavirus. The show has resumed shooting and the makes of the show have revealed during a media interaction that everyone on the set always carries a mask and sanitizer with them. Everyone on the set collectively follows the safety measures and even the production house makes sure of the same.

