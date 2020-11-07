'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For November 6, 2020: Mahira Tries To Create Many Problems

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 6, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the episode.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For November 2, 2020: Karan Is In Trouble Because Of Mahira

Kundali Bhagya written update

The Kundali Bhagya November 6 episode starts as Preeta removes the mangal sutra from Karan’s shirt and while doing that it falls and breaks. Preeta is shocked to see that it has broken as it is not considered a good sign. Karan says that he will send someone to clean the room but Preeta says that there’s no need for that as she will do it herself. Karan leaves the room while Preeta is very angry at him and is also worried about what is about to happen.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For November 3, 2020: Mahira Refuses Ramona's Statement

Just as Sherlyn is taking the thali, she drops it by mistake. Sanjana calls Sherlyn asking if she is okay. Sanjana mentions that their family pandit is sitting with them and has said that there is something really wrong that would happen in the Luthra family. Sanjana says that the person who will be causing destruction will harm Sherlyn the most. Maira thinks that she is the person who would ruin everything, especially Preeta because she is in love with Karan. Sherlyn thinks that Mahira would be a problem for Preeta but not her and she would be fine even if she has to face some problem.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For November 4, 2020: Karan Starts Caring For Mahira

Preeta is in her room and gets very angry remember how Mahira came back into the Luthra house and is with Karan. Preeta recalls how Janki explained to her that Mahira would become the second women amongst Preeta and Karan. Just as Karan enters the room, Preeta tries to leave from there. But, he makes her sit with him says that he knows she is angry because of him. Karan says that he wants Preeta to remember that he is doing this because of friendship because he was already married to Preeta and still promised Mahira for marriage so this is all his fault. Just as Karan says that Mahira would remain in their house as a friend, Preeta exclaims that he is a very nice person and knows that he is doing all this to correct everything but nothing would happen his way as Mahira is not in the correct mental health. Preeta says that Mahira can do anything to make Karan her husband. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For November 5, 2020: Preeta And Karan Face Problems

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.