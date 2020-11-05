Kundali Bhagya Written Update For November 4, 2020: Karan Starts Caring For Mahira

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 4, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update to know what happened in the episode.

The Kundali Bhagya November 4 episode starts as Mahira regains consciousness and refuses to stand by Ramona’s statements about Karan being responsible for her suicide attempt. When Mahira chooses Karan over her mother, Ramona breaks all ties with her in front of the entire Luthra family. Ramona leaves the room feeling secretly happy as her actions were just a pretense for Mahira’s next step of the plan. Prithvi follows Ramona and learns about their plan in order to trick the Luthra family.

Mahira pretends to leave the hospital and asks the Luthra family for some help so that she can get shelter at an orphanage. Sarla gets to know from Preeta that Mahira has regained consciousness and has not given any statement against Karan. Preeta also informs Sarla about Srishti being completely safe and with her. Janki, over a phone call, asks Preeta to be very cautious about Mahira’s actions. Janki says that Mahira definitely has something secretly planned against the Luthra family.

Meanwhile, Rishabh tries to explain to Kareena that the decision she is making to take Mahira home with them is not safe for the Luthra family. Dadi supports Kareena’s decision and tells Rishabh that he has to accept it. Rishabh gets very upset over the whole issue as he believes that the Luthra family is nowhere at fault. Meanwhile, Janki explains to Preeta that Mahira will come to the Luthra house and try to become the other woman in her husband Karan Luthra’s life.

Preeta ends the phone call with Janki after asking her not to worry about anything. Karan overhears the entire conversation and remains perplexed. Sherlyn uses this situation to her advantage and tries to convince Karan in order to let Mahira stay at the Luthra house. Karan agrees to it and starts to take care of Mahira. Elsewhere, Preeta feels completely confident that the Luthras will not let Mahira stay at the Luthra house. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

