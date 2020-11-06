Kundali Bhagya Written Update For November 5, 2020: Preeta And Karan Face Problems

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 5, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in this latest episode.

The Kundali Bhagya November 5 episode starts as the Luthra family reach the car and just as Karan opens the door, Kartika asks him about Rakhi. Karan says that he had advised her to remain in the hospital for a few more days, but she insisted to go back home with them so Rishab will be bringing her in his car. Everyone gets into the car but when Kartika is about to sit with Karan, Mahira stops her, forcing her out of the way and explains that she should sit with Karan in the front seat as she is not well. Kartika wonders why she felt strange after seeing Mahira.

Just as everyone is back home, Preeta tells Karan that she shouldn’t think he should be in front of Mahira. Just as Karan asks about what she meant, Preeta says that Mahira doesn’t love Karan but is obsessed with him. She says that because of Mahira’s obsession, she even cut her hand, so it is not right for Karan to be in front of her. She continues that she is afraid about the fact that Mahira would even do something worse to herself in this situation. Karan asks Preeta to understand the situation and in the meantime, he will come back after handing Mahira the medicine. Preeta stops him and says that he should send Mahira away because she thinks that it is the signal of a storm approaching.

Sherlyn also decides to close the windows. Sarla prays after seeing the signs of the storm and thinks that it is said that if there is no direction for the storm then it signals to destruction. Mahira plans to ruin the life of Preeta. Just as Karan is about to leave, Preeta and Karan’s accessories get tangled with each other.

Just as Sherlyn is taking the thali, she drops it by mistake. Sanjana calls her asking if she is okay. Sanjana mentions that their family pandit is sitting with them and has said that there is something really wrong that would happen in the Luthra family. Sanjana says that the person who will be causing destruction will harm Sherlyn the most. Mahira thinks that she is the person who would ruin everything, especially Preeta, because she is in love with Karan. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

