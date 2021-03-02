'Kundali Bhagya' March 3 Spoiler: Rishabh Enters Luthra House And Wakes Up Karan

In Kundali Bhagya March 3 episode, Prithvi enters the Luthra house and tells everyone that he is happy to see Srishti after a long time. Srishti, on the other hand, informs Kareena that she came to help with the decorations for the wedding. Sherlyn glares at Preeta, while she wonders why Sherlyn is glaring at her instead of her partner. Mahira informs Karan that Prithvi has come with his mother. She thinks that she will gain his trust more than Preeta has.

Kundali Bhagya March 3 Spoiler

Karan discusses the marriage preparations with Prithvi’s mom. Rakhi asks Preeta to finalise everything and Prithvi asks Srishti to do the best decorations for his marriage. Krithika says that Prithvi has huge plans on the day of his marriage as she thinks Sherlyn is a part of his plan. Meanwhile, Prithvi is shocked to see Mahesh’s movement. Sarla hesitates to enter the Luthra house when Prithvi enters. Sarla slaps him for kidnapping Preeta. He apologises to her and tells her that Mahira had instigated him to do so.

Kundali Bhagya Spoilers

In Kundali Bhagya March 3 episode, Prithvi notices Sherlyn is tensed about something. She tells him she is worried as Mahesh’s health is improving. He tells her not to worry about anything as he won’t wake up from the coma. Mahira enters and Prithvi tells her that his proof should not be exposed no matter what. She asks him about the proof he is talking about. He tells Mahira that the proof can expose him completely. He further asks Mahira to keep an eye on Preeta and Srishti’s actions.

Prithvi flirts with Preeta and tells her that she feels insecure when she sees Karan with Mahira. Preeta warns him to stay within limits. Rishabh calls Karan and he asks him to go to his room directly. Krithika asks Prithvi to finalise his outfits. Sherlyn selects one outfit for him and he finalises that. Krithika feels jealous. Prithvi tells her that Preeta, Karan and Sherlyn are against their marriage so he wishes to win their hearts by doing so. Rishabh enters and wakes Karan up. Prithvi taunts Janki and tells her that he missed her.

