'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Anisha Hinduja's Off-screen Avatar Will Surprise You

Television actor Anisha Hinduja plays the role of Rakhi Luthra in the popular television show Kundali Bhagya. She rose to fame after she acted in the show Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006. She sports a very traditional avatar on the show, however, off the camera, the actor is seen a completely different look. Check out her on-screen pictures here.

Anisha Hinduja’s on-screen looks

Kundali Bhagya actor Anisha Hinduja plays the role of the lead character’s mother. She belongs to a rich family and is seen sporting designer sarees. She is also seen complementing the sarees with matching heavy jewellery. While her on-screen look is much appreciated by many, her fans were surprised to see her sporting a completely different look off-screen. Check out her off-screen looks here.

Anisha Hinduja’s off-screen looks

Anisha Hinduja from Kundali Bhagya is often seen wearing western outfits behind the camera. Her fans were pleasantly surprised to see their beloved actor carry the western look with an equal amount of grace. Anisha Hinduja shares a few updates from her day-to-day life on her social media. She also treats her fans with pictures of her travel as well.

Apart from sharing pictures from her day-to-day life, Anisha Hinduja also shares pictures from behind the scenes of Kundali Bhagya. She is clicked with her on-screen son Karan Luthra and Rishabh Luthra as well as the other cast members of the show. Netizens claim that she is one of their beloved characters in the show and that they love her acting skills and her screen presence.

