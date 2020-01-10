'Kundali Bhagya' Star Shraddha Arya's Stunning Swimwear Looks; See Pictures

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya has been wooing the audience with her phenomenal acting and bang on-screen presence. The actor is liked by many and has a lot of fan following. She is often seen updating her fans with the happening in her life via her social media accounts.

Shraddha Arya often makes fashion statements and posts about her trendy looks on her social media. Leaving behind the character of Preeta from Kundali Bhagya who is often seen in traditional attire, she has been sporting some of the best swimwear looks recently.

Check out some of her best bikini looks here.

See Shraddha Arya photos

Kundali Bhagya actor took the internet by storm as she posted a picture of herself in a white swimsuit. She earned a lot of praising for carrying off the look with utmost grace.

In another picture, she can be seen wearing a yellow coloured top and pairing it with a white and blue coloured bikini bottom. She completed the look with a blue coloured denim jacket.

Shraddha was a vision to behold in a baby pink coloured two-piece bikini. She wore a Spanish frilled bikini top and a baby pink coloured bottom. The Kundali Bhagya star complemented the attire with a pair of long dangling dark pink coloured earrings.

In the other picture, she is seen sporting a black coloured one-piece swimwear with a criss-cross pattern on its midriff. Netizens claimed that the star who plays the role of Preeta in the show Kunadali Bhagya looked hot in the picture.

The actor shared a picture from her 'off day'. She is seen looking breath-taking in two-piece white swimwear. Shraddha pairs the look with a pair of white coloured hotel slippers and sports a no-makeup look. The other picture is taken underwater where the actor seems to enjoy taking a dip. She looks adorable as she enjoys a swim in the water.

