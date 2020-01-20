'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Anjum Fakih's Glam Photos Are Just What You Should See Today

Anjum Fakih who was a part of the MTV Chat House show in 2015 is currently making news with her current Zee TV serial Kundali Bhagya which has made its way past Naagin 4 in the top serials list. Anjum Fakih has many followers in Instagram who love her dressing style and her sharp facial features.

She rose to fame with the serial Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani where she played the negative character. She is known for her work in TV serials like Tere Sheher Mein, Devanshi and currently in Kundali Bhagya as the main lead Shraddha Arya aka Preeta's sister. Take a look at some of Anjum Fakih's best outfits.

ALSO READ| Kundali Bhagya Written Update Jan 17, 2020 | Sherlyn Lies To The Police

Anjum Fakih's black saree

Anjum Fakih wore a black saree with broad grey embroidery when she attended the Zee Rishtey Awards in 2019. She even won her first ZCA for the 'best behen award' for the show Kundali Bhagya.

ALSO READ| Shraddha Arya, The 'Kundali Bhagya' Star, Has A Real Eye For Party Outfits, See Pics

Anjum Fakih's nude gown look

Anjum Fakih wore this feathery nude coloured gown to a wedding reception where she wore clean makeup and sleek straight hair. The dress is perfect for ladies who want to wear indo-western outfits nowadays.

ALSO READ| 'Kundali Bhagya' Tops The List Of Most-watched Television Drama; Leaves Behind 'Naagin 4'

Anjum Fakih's blue lehenga

Anjum Fakih wore a royal blue lehenga at her friend Anand Mishra's wedding. She wore a matching neckpiece and earrings to go with it. The simple yet brilliant colour of the lehenga makes it fashionably attainable and can be worn by anybody.

Anjum Fakih giving the barbie girl vibes

Anjum Fakih's pink outfit where she has donned two ponytails for the look makes Anjum look no older than a teenager. She wore this pink lehenga in the serial Kundali Bhagya as well where she plays the protagonist's sister.

Anjum Fakih's short shimmery dress

Anjum Fakih is in a shimmery copper shaded shimmery dress in this picture where she is fangirling over Suchitra Pillai. She has paired this perfect outfit with the black boots and has accessorised minimally.

ALSO READ| Kundali Bhagya Written Update Jan 16, 2020: Mahira Tries To Push Preeta In Front Of Truck

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.