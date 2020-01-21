'Kundali Bhagya' Is Set To Get A New Vamp - Sonyaa Ayodhya; Get To Know The Actor

Popular television show Kundali Bhagya is all set to rope in a new character. The television series is a spinoff of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya. Kundali Bhagya stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in lead roles. The show has been doing quite well and is reportedly the most-watched daily soap as per the latest BARC TRP ratings. It has been reported that a new cast member will be included in the show to spice things up between the lead characters. Sonyaa Ayodhya will be seen essaying the role of the negative character in the show. Here’s all you need to know about the actor who plays a new character in the show.

Who is Sonyaa Ayodhya?

Sonyaa Ayodhya was born in Mumbai, India, where she finished her schooling. She later moved to New Zealand to complete her graduation. Sonyaa is a model and an actor by profession, who also enjoys dancing. She has not only competed in but has also won many beauty pageants.

Television actor Sonyaa Ayodhya recently tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend and hotelier Harsh Samorre. The couple got married in a beautiful ceremony on December 12, 2019, in Jaipur. The actor shared pictures of her wedding on her social media accounts. Her fans complimented her for her choice of wedding outfits and her glamorous looks.

Sonyaa Ayodhya has been a part of one of the most well-known television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 where she played the role of Tanvi. She shares a great bond with her co-actors, who were also seen attending her wedding. She has previously essayed the role of Ruby in the television show Nazar. She was highly appreciated for her acting and her screen presence.

