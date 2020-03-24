Kundali Bhagya Written Update | March 24: Mahira Reveals That She Pushed Mahesh

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off to the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which airs on Zee TV. The first episode of the show premiered on July 12, 2017, and went on to become one of the most-loved shows of Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kundali Bhagya written update for March 24, 2020

Today's episode began with Mahira telling Preeta that she pushed Mahesh from the staircase. Preeta started yelling at Mahira for doing this. She also asks Mahira how could she ever be so cruel. Mahira told her that she did this with the help of good teamwork. She reveals that her team helped her. Mahira also added that Sherlyn helped her to do everything.

Preeta started crying and Mahira said that she only knows to cry and nothing more. Mahira revealed the reason behind why she said that Preeta pushed Mahesh. Mahira said that no matter what Preeta always returns to the Luthra's house and everyone eventually forgives her. That is why she wanted a strong reason to kick Preeta out of the house. Which is why Mahira blamed Preeta for pushing Mahesh.

Preeta said that Mahira needed Preeta's support to get Karan. Preeta also asked Mahira to do get Karan by making him like her. Preeta said that Karan never chose her but it is only because of Mahira's mind games that Karan was ready to marry her. Preeta said that she never thought Mahira would do something so pathetic to get Karan. Mahira said that she can do anything to marry Karan. Preeta asked Mahira what she can do to make Karan hers. Mahira also said that to win her love she can give her life and she can also take any one's life and with this, the episode ended.

