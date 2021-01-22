'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Shraddha Arya Reveals Her Two Moods For 2021; Check Out

Shraddha Arya has revealed how she plans to spend her 2021. The Kundali Bhagya actor recently took Instagram and shared the two moods she plans to be in as the 2021 has finally begun. Shraddha Arya’s Instagram post is receiving immense love from her fans. Find out more details about Arya’s post below.

Shraddha Arya’s two moods for 2021 revealed

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular daily soaps on Indian television. The show revolves around Preeta and Karan’s love story and how their married life goes through major ups and downs due to some family members and external forces. This Hindi drama series has been running successfully since 2017 and is a spin-off show of Kumkum Bhagya.

Also read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 21,2021: Kareena Asks Preeta To Apologise To Akshay

Apart from the show’s growing popularity, Kundali Bhagya’s cast also enjoys a stunning fan following on social media. Recently, Kundali Bhagya’s Preeta a.k.a. Shraddha Arya shared two new pictures of herself with her Insta fam. The Kundali Bhagya actor is sporting a black top and short black bottoms. But more than the pictures, Shraddha Arya’s caption stole the show.

Also read | 'Kundali Bhagya' January 22, 2021 Spoiler: Karan Is Disappointed By Preeta's Behaviour

Along with the pictures, Shraddha Arya wrote, “My Only Two Moods Going forward - Hot & Happy! #2021”. This caption worked wonders for this Instagram post. The same visible in the comment section. So, take a look at Shraddha Arya’s Instagram post and some fan comments it received.

Kundali Bhagya’s new twist

Kundali Bhagya has reached an interesting point. The show’s latest episode presented a narrative where Akshay’s mother and Preeta’s mother Sarla get into a fight. Akshay talks about how Srishti hugged him inappropriately. This revelation shocks everybody but Srishti makes sure to clear up the issue. Sarla also defends Srishti but Kareena butts in and talks about how this incident can harm Akshay’s reputation.

Sarla in a fit of rage leaves the party along with her daughter. Karan and Preeta try to comfort Sarla but she is heartbroken by the entire incident. Karan tries to explain Sarla that other people’s opinion does not matter, and she did the right thing by believing Srishti. Before she left, Sarla made sure to caution Preeta and tell her to think twice before taking any decision.

Also read | Aamir Ali's Mystery Woman To Shraddha Arya's 'Guilty' & Other TV News That Made Headlines

Also read | Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Shares Video Of Her Singing Her New Song 'Guilty'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.