'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 21,2021: Kareena Asks Preeta To Apologise To Akshay

In Kundali Bhagya January 21 episode, Sarla and Akshay's mother get into a fight. Akshay's mother tells that they had come to the Luthra house for their son's wedding and not to get insulted by random people. Sarla says she did not say anything to Akshay's mother and only spoke because he pointed a finger at her daughter's character. Sameera tells Srishti that he trusts her completely and knows she can never do something so wrong. Kareena says that she knows the Arora sisters well and says that Srishti might have liked Akshay and wants to marry him and this is why they set the trap to break Akshay and Kritika's wedding.

Kundali Bhagya written update Jan 21, 2021

Rakhi backs Srishti and Preeta but Kareena is in no mood to listen to her. Dadi also says that Kareena might be right this time. Sarla bursts into tears and says that Dadi is the eldest person in the house and should know what's right and what's wrong. Karan then asks everyone to shut the topic and discuss it when the guests leave. He tells everyone that he will drop Sarla, Janki, and Srishti home. Outside the Luthra house, Sarla gets emotional and Karan gives her moral support. Srishti also tells Karan that she did not do anything wrong. Karan tells her that he trusts her and she hugs him emotionally.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update Jan 18, 2021: Preeta Finds Evidence To Expose Akshay

While leaving, Sarla tells Preeta that she had warned her not to take any extreme step. She tells her that now Preeta should be alert enough and make sure that any decision or step she takes should not cause strain on her family. Meanwhile, Mahira tells Ramona what happened at the cocktail party. She says that Preeta paid a girl to lie about Akshay but the girl backed off at the last moment, exposing Preeta.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Jan 15, 2021: Kareena Lashes Out At Preeta

Ramona calls Sherlyn and Mahira foolish for underestimating Preeta. She tells them that Akshay paid the girl to lie about Preeta and it was not the other way around. She taunts them for using their brains while observing things. Mahira and Sherlyn think that Akshay is too smart and will not leave Preeta. Meanwhile, Akshay laughs at Preeta and warns her to stay away from his life. Preeta, on the other hand, asks Akshay to stay alert and wait for her next move. She indirectly warns him that she won't back off now and will make sure to expose him.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 20, 2021: Akshay Maligns Preeta And Srishti

Later, Akshay comes back in and pretends to be okay about his name being spoilt by Preeta. He says that they are his family and thanks God for fixing everything. He says that Preeta probably has a problem with him and wants to make his life hell. When Akshay is about to leave, Kareena stops him and asks Preeta to apologize to him in front of everyone.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update January 19, 2021: Akshay Misbehaves With Kritika's Friend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.