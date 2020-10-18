Shraddha Arya's 2019 Maldives Vacation Photos That Will Make You Crave For A Getaway

Originally from New Delhi, Shraddha Arya is an Indian actor who has been seen playing various roles in several Indian television shows, ad campaigns, and films. She is known for the characters she has played in different television shows such as ‘Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,’ ‘Tumhari Paakhi,’ and ‘Dream Girl.’ Currently, Shraddha is the face of ‘Dr. Preeta’ in the show ‘Kundali Bhagya’ on Zee TV. Check out these Shraddha Arya’s photos from when she visited the Maldives in May 2019 that will make you want to go on a holiday too.

A much-needed vacation

Shraddha, who had been constantly shooting for her tv show ‘Kundali Bhagya,’ flew out to the Maldives for a beautiful summer holiday in the hot month of May last year. She posted a picture on her Instagram account where she was seen wearing a stunning black swimsuit while leaning back against an extremely tilted tree. This first picture of her on the beach on a sunny day stirred up great enthusiasm within her fans as they praised her in the comments section of the post.

Some relaxation time for Shraddha

Shraddha kicked it back and spent some much-needed downtime in the Maldives relaxing. She continued to post stunning pictures of her from her vacation in the Maldives and kept her Instagram followers updated even after coming back. She was seen posing at the beach in three different photos wearing an elegant white dress and even swimming underwater. The clear blue water and sky backdrops in Shraddha Arya’s photos are bound to make anyone crave a vacation for themselves.

Fans reaction to Shraddha's holiday photos

Shraddha Arya’s Instagram followers were extremely excited for her when she began posting pictures of her beautiful holiday. The comments section on her posts got filled with kind, sweet, and admirable words from her fans. Some commented ‘fire’ emojis while some admired her style and beauty. Shraddha Arya’s photos received lots of love and appreciation from her followers every time she uploaded a photo from her exotic vacation in the Maldives.

Shraddha Arya has previously been seen in Bollywood films like ‘Paathshaala’ and ‘Nishabd’ and South Indian films like ‘Kalvanin Kadhali,’ ‘Godava,’ ‘Kothi Muka,’ and more. She was a part of some major advertisement campaigns created by TVS Scooty, Pears, and Johnson & Johnson. The actor has a very unique style when it comes to fashion and also is a regular user of social media platforms where her fans get to get a closer look at her personal and professional life.

