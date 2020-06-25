'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Shraddha Posts Throwback Video Where She Pole Danced On Nach Baliye

Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya fame recently shared a video from the time she was a contestant on the dance reality show Nach Baliye. She posted a video where she could be seen dancing to the song Kamali from the film Dhoom 3. The most loved segment, as mentioned by her fans in the comments section, is when she does a bit of pole dance with utmost grace and style.

Shraddha Arya’s pole dance from Nach Baliye 9

Shraddha Arya has lately been keeping her fans and followers entertained by posting various pictures and videos on her social media handle. The actor recently posted a throwback dance video which is leaving her fans in a state of surprise. In the video posted, she can be seen dancing on the song Kamli from Dhoom 3 on the stage of Nach Baliye 9. She also has a bunch of background dancers in black who are helping her pull off the dance routine. In the first half of the video, Shraddha Arya can be seen flaunting her flexibility by twerking and making a human bridge with ease. She can be seen dancing in a strapless bodycon outfit which is studded with glitter. She can also be seen wearing knee-length glittery socks which enhances her dance outfit. In the second half of the video, the actor can be seen walking towards a pole, fixed in the corner of the stage. She pulls off a proper pole dance routine which is being loved by the judges and her fellow contestants. In the caption for the post, Shraddha Arya has written that she is revisiting her Nach Baliye days. Have a look at the video on Shraddha Arya’s Instagram here.

Previously, actor Shraddha Arya had taken the internet by storm with a picture where she was dressed in a pink bikini. She could be seen relaxing with a white bathrobe around her body as she clicked the gorgeous selfie. She also had an interesting caption to add to the post as she wrote that she wants people to “pink about it”. Have a look at the stunning picture posted by her here.

Image Courtesy: Shraddha Arya Instagram

