'Kundali Bhagya' Actors Dheeraj And Shraddha Are The New-age Raveena And Govinda

Kundali Bhagya is known to be one of the most successful shows on television. Karan and Preeta, the lead actors of the show have reached every household. The show is breaking TRP charts with its twists and turns. The audience is highly appreciating the adorable chemistry between the two. The role of Karan and Preeta is portrayed by popular actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya. The actors have garnered a huge fan following on their social media accounts.

Recently, a video featuring Dheeraj and Shraddha has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the on-screen couple Karan and Preeta are enjoying themselves dancing to the beats of Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye. The duo has won many hearts after their appearance on the show and now this video has captured everyone's attention.

Reportedly, the two of them Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya share a cordial relationship off-screen and are known to be great friends of each other.

Check out the video here

Dheeraj and Shraddha have won several awards in the Best Jodi category for their performance on the show Kundali Bhagya. The video is being loved by the fans of the show and many fans have commented on the post, calling Dheeraj and Shraddha the new age Raveena and Govinda.

Currently the show Kundali Bhagya is creating a buzz. Kundali Bhagya is going through crucial twists and turns with Mahira and Sherlyn blaming Preeta for Mahesh's condition. The Luthra family humiliates Preeta for they believe she pushed Mahesh and even Karan also does not support her. On the other hand, Sarla asks Preeta and Srishti to never meet Luthra's ever again. Fans of Kundali Bhagya are excited to know if Karan will found out who really is responsible for Mahesh's condition.

