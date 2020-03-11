Kundali Bhagya Written Update For March 11, 2020: Preeta Saves Mahesh's Life

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which airs on Zee TV. The first episode of the show premiered on July 12, 2017, and is one of the most-loved shows of Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kundali Bhagya written update for March 11, 2020

Today's episode started with Preeta saving Mahesh's life. The family members gathered in Mahesh's room and Preeta told them that she had given Mahesh the prescribed injections. Preeta said that Mahesh is feeling better than before but she suggested everyone vacate the room as it is not good for the patient. Later everyone gathered for Holi celebration. Mahira started wondering why Karan was still normal even though he drank Bhang. Mahira later went to ask Sherlyn if she had given Karan the Bhang. On the other hand, everyone thanked Preeta for saving Mahesh's life.

Sherlyn yelled at Mahira saying that the Bhang will work in some time. Meanwhile, Anjum passed by Mahira and Sherlyn's room where she was talking over the phone. Srishti said that Sherlyn and Mahira will never come to know that she was going to the storeroom. Mahira and Sherlyn immediately ran to the storeroom. It is later revealed that Srishti was only pretending to talk to someone over the phone.

Rishabh entered Mahesh's room and he spoke to Dadi and he consoled her. He also said that Mahesh is listening to them even though he is unconscious. Mahira and Sherlyn started discussing that Srishti is so stupid. Srishti followed them to the storeroom but she fell on her way. Mahira and Sherlyn started looking for the first aid box. Karan and Preeta are together when the Bhang kicks in and Preeta and Karan started fighting with each other. During that time, Karan tightly hugged Preeta and with this, the episode ended.

