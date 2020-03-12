Kundali Bhagya Written Update For March 12, 2020: Karan Flirts With Preeta

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which airs on Zee TV. The first episode of the show premiered on July 12, 2017, and is one of the most-loved shows of Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kundali Bhagya written update for March 12, 2020

Today's episode began with Karan telling Preeta that she is his first love and he will always keep loving her. During that time, Preeta saw Karan's love for her in his eyes. Preeta felt that Karan was speaking the truth and she got emotional and kissed him. On the other hand, Mahira and Sherlyn were locked in the storeroom by Srishti. Prithvi helped Sherlyn and Mahira get out of the storeroom. Srishti had planned to teach Sherlyn and Mahira a lesson.

Mahesh is still unconscious and the family is concerned about his well being. Everyone in the family wants Mahesh to get well soon except Sherlyn who does not want Mahesh to recover again. Sherlyn got worried when she saw the improvement in Mahesh's health. On the other hand, Preeta saw Karan eating cannabis and stopped him. Karan grabbed her hand and hugged her.

Karan and Preeta shared some romantic moments and amidst this, Karan gave Preeta a peck on her cheek. Preeta was left shocked by Karan's gesture. Sherlyn and Mahira were finally able to get out of the storeroom with the help of Prithvi. Prithvi started making fun of them saying how stupid they both could be to fall into Srishti's trap.

On the other hand, Sherlyn hugged Prithvi but then Rishabh walked by. He did not notice that Prithvi was hiding behind the curtain. When Prithvi came out he found Preeta and Mahira entering the same room that he was in and with this, the episode ended.

