'Kundali Bhagya' Actors Shraddha Arya & Anjum Fakih Include 90s Track To Fitness Routine

Kundali Bhagya actors Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih have spilled the beans to their fitness regime. Shraddha Arya, who plays the lead role of Preeta Arora on the show often shares her dance videos on Instagram. This time she shared a video with her co-star Anjum Fakih as they dance to a hit 90s track, also burning some calories after a hearty meal.

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih burn some calories post-lunch

Dressed in their beautiful costumes from the show, Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih were seen having a blast as they danced to hit 90s track. Shraddha Arya was dressed in a gold saree, with a matching blouse, The beautiful golden flowers on her saree, made her entire outfit look elegant and stylish. She opted for a glam makeup, to go with her golden outfit. Her short hair was curled towards the end as she left it open, by parting it in the middle.

Anjum Fakih, on the other hand, was dressed in white attire. She wore a white sharara with a golden border and small intricate flower designs on it. She paired with a white blouse and tied her dupatta around her outfit adding more style to it. Anjum Fakih also went for a glam makeup look and focused on a smokey eye look. She wore a pair of green bangles to complete her look, and left her hair open, by curling it towards the end.

The Kundali Bhagya actors danced on the song Kisi Ke Haath Na Aegi Ye Ladki, from the film Chaalbaaz. Along with the entertaining video, Shraddha Arya wrote that listening to a 90s song is the only way they can have a decent workout. Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih play the characters of Arora sisters on Kundali Bhagya. While Shraddha Arya plays Preeta Arora on the show, Anjum Fakih plays the role of Srishti Arora on the show.

Many of Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih's fans left comments under their picture. One Instagram user left a comment 'sisters love' under the video while another user left a comment 'best friend and best sister forever'. One of their fans also left a comment under their video calling them 'super sisters'.

