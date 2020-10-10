Shraddha Arya Looks Adorable As She Poses With Amitabh Bachchan In Throwback Picture

Shraddha Arya has been dominating the television space for quite some time with Kundali Bhagya. However, a throwback picture from her social media makes fans take a trip down memory lane when she worked in the film Nishabd. The photo from 2007 saw Shraddha Arya posing alongside Amitabh Bachchan and fans loved it. The actor was visibly excited to click the picture with the legendary actor and thus it served as a good throwback memory.

Shraddha Arya's throwback photo with Amitabh Bachchan

In the picture, Shraddha Arya can be seen wearing a white top with denim. She and Amitabh Bachchan posed elegantly for the camera and managed to create this wonderful picture. Shraddha Arya shared this throwback image a while ago and fans simply loved the picture. Fans in the comments section reminisced her time in films and praised her for her work in Nishabd. They further also complimented her for her acting skills in the film.

Back in 2007, Shraddha Arya featured in two films, with one of them being Nishabd in Bollywood and the other being Godava from the south industry. The actor played the character of Ritu in the film Nishabd and was praised for her performance. Her character was pivotal to the film and thus garnered her massive praise from fans and critics alike.

Around the same time, Shraddha Arya featured in a number of serials and various other reality shows as well. She also landed another film in 2010 named Paathshaala alongside Shahid Kapoor. She played the role of Natasha Singh in the film and was loved for her role. She also went on to feature in a number of south films after that, garnering a huge fan base.

Currently, the actor has been focusing on Kundali Bhagya which has received an incredible response from audiences. Her character of Preeta has been a beloved character on the show and thus fans have showered her with immense love throughout the run of the series. Kundali Bhagya first aired in 2017 and is still maintaining a strong run. Fans often wish to see her in more films and thus talk about it in the comments section of some of her posts.

