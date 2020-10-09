'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update October 8, 2020: Sarla Slaps Maira In Front Of Everyone

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the October 8 episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update oct 8

The Kundali Bhagya Oct 8 episode starts as Maira, who was pretending to be Preeta, takes a glass from the waiter and drinks, that stuns everyone as they do not know what is she doing. Dadi thinks that Preeta is the one who is drinking and thinks that she would now create a scene. Kartika tells dadi that Preeta has now become used to creating a scene.

Rishab also gets very worried and asks Karan about what has happened to Preeta as she is drinking alcohol. Karna says that she is not really Preeta. Karina also gets tensed and mentions that she is completely fed-up with Preeta for creating this scene and desires to slap her as it is a matter of their family’s reputation. Rakhi goes to warn Sarla about the behaviour of Preeta and tells Sarla that she always said that Preeta cared for their family’s reputation but it doesn’t look like that. Sarla disagrees to it and says that she knows that something is definitely wrong as Preeta would never anything to harm the family's honour. Rakhi asks Sarla the reason for ignoring Preeta’s behaviour as it all happened before all of their eyes.

Sarla soon finds out that she is Maira instead of Preeta and after knowing about the things that Maira said about Preeta, Sarla slaps her. Both Ramona and Karina ask Sarla about why she slapped Maira. Sarla says that she slapped Maira because of what she was saying about her daughter, Preeta, and because they were all standing without saying anything. Sarla tells all of them that Preeta is their daughter-in-law but Karina refuses to listen to her, explaining that Preeta married Karan with deception. Sarla says that Karina is right as Preeta had only come to watch the wedding and instead married Karan, but he also married her when he came to her wedding. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

