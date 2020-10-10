'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update October 9, 2020: Karan Stands By Preeta

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 9, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update

The Kundali Bhagya Oct 9 episode starts as Sarla reminds Karan of his promise to protect Preeta and always keep her happy. Sarla says that Preeta remarried her husband and there was nothing wrong in it. Dadi tells Sarla that they do not accept the marriage. Sarla tells dadi that it doesn’t matter if they accept the marriage because it will not change the fact that they are still married. Sarla tells everyone that Preeta is the daughter-in-law of this house and Rakhi even did Preeta’s Grah Pravesh. Just as Sherlin objects that it was forced, Sarla forbids Sherlin to interfere again.

Listening to all this, Karan goes to his room. In the hallway, he recalls Maira and Sherlin accusing Preeta and feels bad. Just as Maira comes and tries to “console” Karan, he forbids Maira from touching him as he says that he is married to Preeta. Karan says that he is sure Preeta cannot run away with anyone, and he does not care what anyone says about Preeta. Karan says that he is sure that she cannot leave him and he will find Preeta wherever she is as he feels Preeta is in trouble. Maira stands bitter because Karan stands with Preeta.

Preeta is still held hostage by Pawan. Pawan sends Gabbar to bring some medicines and a nice black coffee to bring Prithvi to consciousness as he was too drunk. Preeta tries her best to get rid of this place and run. She tries to burn the rope with which her hands are tied. Shrishti is determined to help Preeta. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

