'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For October 7, 2020: Maira Gives Karan A Fake Letter

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 7, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update

The Kundali Bhagya Oct 7 episode starts as Pawan comes inside the room while Prithvi is unconscious. Pawan looks at him and smiles saying that bhai (Prithvi) looks so handsome. Pawan ties Janki’s hands so that she is not able to run away easily and then congratulates Prithvi for the last few hours of his life as a bachelor. Pawan leaves in order to plan for Preeta and Prithvi’s wedding.

Just as Janki wakes up, she finds Prithvi there. Janki wonders why she always comes across Prithvi and why he is unconscious. As she goes closer to him and smells his face, she realises that he is drunk. Janki curses both, Prithvi and Pawan. She curses Prithvi and wishes that Karan realizes the truth and comes to save Preeta. Janki cries and prays for the safety of Preeta.

In the room, Sherlin pours Maira a glass of wine so that she forgets her pain. But, Maira cries and says that Karan does not recognize her as his wife. Sherlin tells Maira that Karan has his limitations and must be cautious of the police and the NGO women. Maira gulps down the whole bottle of wine so that she can relax and think clearly. Maira was determined not to insult Karan in front of everyone but in the end, she got hurt.

Maira gives Karan a fake letter and says that Preeta has written this letter to him as she has left him. Karan walks downstairs thinking about the fake letter that Maira gave him. He grabs a drink from a waiter and gulps the whole thing down. When Sarla asks Karan about Preeta’s whereabouts, Karan has no reply. Sherlin comes running behind Maira who had come to the party in veil pretending to be Preeta. Just as Maira grabs a drink, everyone spots her gulp it down. Stay tuned to know all about Kundali Bhagya latest episode.

