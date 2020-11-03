Kundali Bhagya Written Update For November 2, 2020: Karan Is In Trouble Because Of Mahira

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 2, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the episode.

Kundali Bhagya November 2 episode starts as Janki is happy about the fact that all the clothes have dried up because otherwise, it would have created a lot of problem for them. Pawan is standing outside the Arora house wondering if they might get him arrested. But, he then wonders about what would happen even if they might try to get him arrested because he cannot help his heart as he is madly in love with Shrishti.

Sarla wakes up then wondering where both, Shrishti and Janki are and calls out for them. Just as Janki is about to go and meet Sarla, she feels that someone is outside the house. Janki tries to look but doesn’t see anything. By then, Sarla comes out explaining that she is feeling well so now needs to sit up and not lay down. Just as Sarla inquires about Shrishti’s whereabouts, Janki says that she left without saying anything but she is sure Shrishti must have gone to do something important. Pawan, who is overhearing the conversation, thinks that he has wasted his time outside the Arora house, as Shrishti is not inside.

The police come to investigate Mahira’s attempted suicide. Just as the inspector asks Prithvi if he wants to say anything, Prithvi starts crying and says that they all know who is the reason behind the suicide attempt of Mahira. Prithvi accuses the inspector of not arresting Karan even after knowing everything and how Karan has made Preeta his shield. Just as Prithvi tries to convince the inspector in order to arrest Karan, Sherlyn comes from behind and is worried that Prithvi has done something wrong.

The inspector says that the doctor has told him the truth about the Luthra family, that Karan promised to marry Mahira but then refused to do so and instead married Preeta, which lead to the attempted suicide. Rishab asks about the identity of the doctor and asks about what does the doctor know of the Luthra family. Rishab explains to the inspector that Karan had already been married to Preeta and now he married her for the second time.

Karan is with the Luthra family when his lawyer calls him. His lawyer explains to him that they have to go to the judge as the situation has gotten a lot worse and he fears that if like Ramona, Mahira also blames him then they would have a hard time getting Karan out on bail. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

