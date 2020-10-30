Kundali Bhagya Written Update For October 29, 2020: Karan Starts Preeta's Muh-dikhayi

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 29, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the episode.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For October 19, 2020: Preeta Returns To The Luthra House

Kundali Bhagya written update

The Kundali Bhagya October 29 episode starts as Karan overhears Nimmi and Rakhi’s conversation in the kitchen. Nimmi praises Preeta and says that even though Preeta and Karan got married under unfavourable circumstances, Preeta is still the best match for Karan and it was there Kundali Bhagya. Karan, who overhears the conversation, asks himself why he is feeling overwhelmed when Nimmi is praising Preeta. Rakhi agrees with Nimmi and leaves the kitchen.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update October 20, 2020: Preeta And Karan Come Closer

On the other hand, just as Srishti comes and asks about Sarla’s health, Janki informs her that her temperature is still the same. Sarla requests Srishti and Janki to go to the Luthra house for Preeta’s muh-dikhai ceremony. Janki tries to convince Srishti to listen to Sarla, but Shristi makes a video call to Preeta and tells her that they will not be able to come for the ceremony as Sarla is not feeling well. Preeta expresses her sadness to Sameer and tells him about how she will feel alone during the ceremony, as no one from the Arora house will be able to come for it, not even Srishti. Sameer consoles Preeta and tells her that he will give all the updates to the Arora family through a video call.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For October 27, 2020: Karan Showers All His Love On Preeta

Kareena and her mother welcome all the guests while Nimmi complains to Rakhi about Kareena’s behaviour. Preeta comes and Rakhi shows gratitude towards all the guests and asks Mummyji to start with the ceremony. But, Rano interrupts and tells everyone that Karan should be starting the ceremony and everyone agrees to that. Karan initially refuses to do so, but on Rakhi’s suggestion, he agrees. Rakhi gives a ring to Karan and asks him to gift the ring to Preeta on his behalf. Karan gets inside Preeta’s ghunghat and tells her that he has started caring for her, but this will not last long and as now everything will happen according to him. Preeta tells Karan that he cannot blame her for all of his actions. Sajda plays in the background. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update October 28, 2020: Nimmi Praises Preeta Infront Of Rakhi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.