Shraddha Arya, The 'Kundali Bhagya' Star, Has A Real Eye For Party Outfits, See Pics

Shraddha Arya is one of the most well-known Indian television actors. The actor has starred in daily soaps like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl. She has also played supporting roles in Bollywood movies like Paathshaala and Nishabd. For a long time now, she has been portraying the role of Dr. Preeta Arora in Zee TV’s most popular show, Kundali Bhagya. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever, Shraddha is also known for her great dressing sense. Here are the best party outfits of Shraddha Arya to get fashion inspiration from-

Shraddha Arya’s best party outfits

Shraddha Arya has donned a dark green colour one-piece. Her dress has a deep neck cut and is full-sleeves. The dress has a knot on the right side of the upper waist of the dress. She has completed her look with pink heels, open and straight hair, and nude and natural makeup.

Shraddha Arya is seen here posing in a red sequin dress. The dress is sleeveless and has a deep neck cut. Shraddha has worn black colour net stalking. She has completed her look with black stilettoes, given her hair a wavy look and applied bold makeup.

Shraddha Arya has worn a sky blue colour dress. The dress has balloon sleeves and a black belt at the york. She has worn black colour flats and tied her hair in a pony-tail. She has given her look a final touch by applying nude and natural makeup.

