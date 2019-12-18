Sonyaa Ayodhya Ties The Knot With Her Long-time Beau; View Pictures

Sonyaa Ayodhya is popularly known for portraying the character of Tanvi in the daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also known for her role as Ruby in Nazar. Born in Mumbai, the star finished her initial schooling in the city and then moved to New Zealand to pursue higher studies. She later pursued her career in modelling and acting. The star recently tied the knot with her long-time beau, Harsh Samorre on December 12, 2019.

Sonyaa Ayodhya ties the knot with her long-time beau, here are the pictures

There were several ceremonies before the final D-Day. The star’s co-actors from both the series like Erica Fernandez, Harsh Rajput, and Shubhaavi Gupta were spotted at the wedding. In an interview with a leading daily, Ayodhya shared that she has always wanted to have a destination wedding with a royal theme and that is why they narrowed down Jaipur as the final wedding destination. The Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies of the model were hosted on December 11.

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes: Quirky Bindi Looks Of The Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor

For her Mehendi outfit, the star is seen fashioning a pretty while lehenga with floral embroidery all over it. Going for an open hair look, the blouse had an off-shoulder fit while the lehenga had a flared fit. While for her Haldi ceremony, the model donned a yellow coloured lehenga that seems to have bronze embroidery all over it. She accessorised the look with a blue and white floral jewellery.

ALSO READ | Anurag From Kasautii Zindagii Kay Made Everyone Fall In Love With Him

Take a look at a few other pictures from the ceremony

A picture with her husband

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes 'dances Till She Drops' At 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Co-star's Wedding

The bridal picture

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandez Attends Kasautii Co-star Sonyaa Ayodhya's Mehendi Ceremony; See Pics

One with her co-stars

Coincidentally Sonyaa's first on-screen husband's name was also Harsh (Rajput). Speaking about it, she said that most of the times when she mentioned Harsh's name on her social media profiles, fans used to think it's for Harsh Rajput but it's actually for the other Harsh. According to a report in a leading media portal, Sonyaa said she likes Harsh's sense of humour and the fact that he is extremely supportive and encouraging. She believes understanding plays an important role to build a long-lasting relationship and Harsh understands that.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.