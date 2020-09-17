'Kundali Bhagya' Spoiler Sep 17: Mahira & Sherlyn's Plan Against Preeti To Backfire

Kundali Bhagya's recent episode saw Preeta and Karan clearing their misunderstandings and reliving their romance. Even with their differences, Preeta and Karan entertained netizens sharing some romantic moments in the last episode. As much as fans love seeing them together, antagonist Mahira always seems to find a way to break them apart. However, in Kundali Bhagya September 17 episode, tables will turn for Mahira. Read ahead for Kundali Bhagya spoiler Sep 17.

Preeta challenges Mahira

Post Preeta and Karan's wedding, Preeta's mother suggests her to do something good for her new family. Hence, she decides to cook a sweet dish on her first day as the daughter-in-law in Karan's family. This impresses everyone, Karan also gets tempted to try Preeta's dish but he doesn't because of his ego. As usual, Sherlyn and Mahira plan to ruin Preeta's efforts.

However, this time, their plan backfires. Mahira also decides to cook something sweet for the family, in order to compete with Preeta. But she loses to the latter, while Preeta manages to earn praises for her dish. This gets Mahira furious and she ends up throwing her halwa. As Kundali Bhagya is at its peak, it would be interesting to see what happens next.

Kundali Bhagya recently completed three years. The spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya features Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya in lead roles. The show premiered on July 12, 2017. Since its release, netizens have loved Preeta and Karan’s sizzling chemistry. The show airs on the channel Zee TV.

Celebrating the milestone with the fans, lead actor Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle and shared a celebratory post. She shared a picture of her with a long note. Shraddha Arya wrote, "This picture was taken just before the launch of Kundali Bhagya in 2017 & today it completes 3 Happy & Successful years!!! These 3 Years have been the best years of my life...from my family at home I’d go to my other family at work and made a bigger family with fans who admired the show.. God has been so kind! I pray & wish it goes on for many more fantastic years and we grow closer as a unit , bigger as a show & better as Individuals 🙏🏻. Happy 3 Years #KB ❤️". Check out the post below.

