'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update March 17, 2020: Luthra Family Blames Preeta

Kundali Bhagya written update for March 17, 2020

Today's episode began with Preeta defending herself saying that she cares for Mahesh and she could never harm him. She also accepted that she, in fact, wanted to stop Karan's marriage with Mahira. Karan asked Preeta to leave at that moment. Preeta was hurt and she wanted to know if Karan believes her. Karan just wanted Preeta to leave. Karan felt bad that Preeta was insulted by Kareena, Sherlyn and Mahira. Dadi also blamed Preeta and also cursed her.

Kareena blamed herself for letting Preeta inside her house. Kareena does not want Preeta to hurt anyone else. Shrishti shouted at all of them to defend her sister. She told them that Mahesh was like their dad, they can never hurt Mahesh. Srishti justified Preeta. She spoke about whatever Preeta had done for Luthra's. Sherlyn told her that they do not want Preeta. She also said that only Preeta was around Mahesh when he fell down.

Rishabh got angry when Kareena and Dadi spoke against Arora's. Preeta shed tears that Karan just stood there and saw her getting insulted. Sarla told Srishti and Preeta that Luthra's have shown their true colours and she blamed Preeta and Srishti for going to the Luthra's house. Sarla felt that Preeta and Srishti made a mistake by going there to get insulted. She told them that she felt terrible about seeing them get humiliated. She warned them against going to Luthra again and with this, the episode ended.

