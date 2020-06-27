'Kundali Bhagya' And 'Kumkum Bhagya' To Shoot Special Promo For Comeback Announcement?

Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya have reportedly resumed shooting post-lockdown. According to a report by an entertainment portal, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya will be shooting a combined promo announcing the date when the fresh episodes will be aired. The report stated that the cast of the two shows will be shooting a special promo next week.

Reportedly, the show Tujhse Hai Raabta would be shooting a combined promo with the cast of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The first shoot pictures from the sets of Kundali Bhagya paved their way to the internet on June 26. Shraddha Arya looked beautiful in a yellow ensemble. In the pictures, Shraddha Arya who plays the role of Preeta is setting up her hair. While in another one, Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan is seen apparently rehearsing for the show.

Earlier, Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, in an exclusive interview with Republic, spoke about the Kundali Bhagya cast and what the audiences can expect from the show. He also mentioned that he is quite similar to the character he plays, Karan Luthra on the show. He spoke about how he believes that India is a wide country and has a variety of audiences who watch a different variety of shows.

He stated that there is an audience for Naagin kind of shows, Ramayan kind of shows, and for Kundali Bhagya kind of shows. He further added that he thinks that ‘competition is always good' while talking about competition between two television shows. Dheeraj Dhoopar went on to say that despite being off-air for so long, the loyal audiences of Kundali Bhagya will come back to the show.

Kundali Bhagya is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. It is a spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya and stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, and Manit Joura. The story is based on the lives of Karan who is a famous cricketer and Preeta, a simple girl who belongs to a middle-class family. The duo accidentally gets married to each other but faces several obstacles to be together. The chemistry between Preeta and Karan is widely loved by the audience.

