'Kundali Bhagya' Tops This Week's BARC India Rating, 'Barrister Babu' Follows At 3rd Spot

BARC India released the list of TV shows which are trending and doing well in terms of viewership every week. BARC stands for Broadcast Audience Research Council. An entertainment website recently released the latest list of BARC rating. According to the list, the daily soap, Kundali Bhagya is at the top position in this week’s list of viewership. Read more to know which show made it to the top in this week’s list.

Kundali Bhagya becomes this week's most viewed TV show

The list of most viewed and top-rated TV shows has three shows on top, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Barrister Babu. Kundali Bhagya has become the most viewed show in the list followed by Kumkum Bhagya on the second position. This week, Barrister Babu has made it in the top 3 positions of the list.

The number one show as per BARC’s ratings is Kundali Bhagya with 5509 impressions. Kumkum Bhagya is at the second spot with 4942 impressions. The top 2 TV shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are both from ZEE TV. Barrister Babu is in the third position with 4700 impressions. Mahabharat and Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki are at the fourth and fifth spot respectively.

Kundali Bhagya

The show is the most viewed TV show in urban areas of India. Kundali Bhagya’s timings are 9.30 PM on weekdays on Zee TV. It is a spin-off series to Kumkum Bhagya. Kundali Bhagya premiered on Zee TV in 2017 and since then it has gone on to win hearts of its fans. In the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, Rishabh’s kidnapper says Preeta hired him for the job.

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya is at the second spot of most viewed shows in urban areas of India. The show started in 2014 and airs at 9 PM on weekdays on Zee TV. In the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Mr Chaubey accuses Pallavi and Beeji of demanding dowry. He also tells them that he will file an FIR against them.

Barrister Babu

Pati ki seva karne ke liye, Trilochan Kaka ne kiya Bondita ko majboor. Kya Bondita ka yeh upaay karega Anirudh ke zakhm ko theek?

Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BarristerBabu, aaj raat 8:30 baje, sirf #Colors par.

Anytime on @justvoot #PravishtMishra #AurraBhatnagar pic.twitter.com/5fhLNPw7BN — COLORS (@ColorsTV) July 23, 2020

The Indian social drama television show is at the third spot in this week’s list. The show premiered in February this year and is being loved by people all over India. A lot of people are eager about Barrister Babu episode updates. In the latest episode of Barrister Babu, Bondita is worried about Anirudh.

Promo Image Credits: Zee TV Twitter and Colors TV Twitter

