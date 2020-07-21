Kundali Bhagya Written Update July 20, 2020: Prithvi Tries To Escape With Rishabh

In the last episode, Mahira met Sherlyn and Preeta got alert thinking that Mahira might increase problems. Also, Rakhi and Kareena try to get some information about Karan. Preeta, Sameer, and Shrishti check the door and see the receptionist. While Mahira tells the man that Sherlyn called her to meet. Preeta does not see Mahira and Shrishti also gets suspicious about Prithvi. Not see what happened after that, in this written update-

Also read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update July 18: Suspicions On Prithvi Kidnapping Rishabh Increase

Kundali Bhagya Written Update - July 20, 2020-

The episode started with Shrishti telling Karan that he is right, as there is a chance of Prithvi being Kidnapper. Preeta scolds Shrishti for believing in Karan’s talks as she too hates Prithvi and that is the reason why she is saying like this. While Preeta says that Karan is jealous and hence putting the blame on Prithvi. She then tells them to stop the discussion as they should start searching for Rishab which is more important.

On the other hand, Sherlyn gets relaxed on seeing Prithvi and Rishabh leaving from there. When Preeta shouts Rishabh’s name, Prithvi hides with Rishab and gets shocked by seeing her outside. Preeta then takes Shrishti’s mobile and calls Prithvi, while he gets relived as his mobile is in silent mode otherwise he would have been caught by her. Preeta says that she tried calling Prithvi but he is not picking her call. Sameer asks Preeta why is she calling him, and she says that she wants to know about Prithvi’s whereabouts. As Karan cannot put this much big blame on Prithvi saying that mask man is Prithvi, and she wants to confirm.

Also read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update July 17: Prithvi Decides To Shift Rishabh From The Hotel

Prithvi doesn’t pick Preeta’s call, and she says that he never fails to pick her call, but maybe because it’s Shrishti’s number. Prithvi gets happy as Preeta blindly trusts him. He then scolds the Manager for allowing other people on that floor, while the manager says that if he was just doing party not something wrong so why to care about all these things. The manager says his shift finished so he is leaving. Mahira meets Sherlyn and warns her to hide from Preeta, Srishti, and Karan, otherwise, they will land in big trouble. Mahira then asks Sherlyn if she is hiding something from her, and why is she doing this kidnapping drama on her marriage day. While Sherlyn informs Mahira that the kidnapper is not someone professional but he is her lover.

Also read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update July 16: Preeta Reunites With Shristi & Sammy At Hotel

Mahira is shocked listening to this, and Sherlyn says that she knows the kidnapper and can’t say anything else. Mahira blames Sherlyn for all of this, but Sherlyn says nothing wrong has happened and says Karan is still alive and just tied up with a chair. Mahira says what if Preeta saves Rishab and Karan and starts to blabber, while Sherlyn asks her to stay calm.

On the other side, Mahira reaches to Karan and unties him, while he gets surprised seeing her there and follows Rana. Rana informs Prithvi about Karan following him as he has escaped from there. Prithvi assumes Preeta helped Karan to escape, while Preeta meets Karan and says he himself untied himself, and doesn’t need anyone. Mahira comes there and says that she untied and helped him, and what was Preeta doing here. Preeta says she is searching Rishab, while Karan says that is here to prove that she is a daring girl and he is weak. The episode ends with Karan saying, that Preeta is in the hotel to save the masked man because that’s Prithvi.

Also read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update - July 14, 2020: Will Preeta & Karan Escape Their Kidnapper?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.