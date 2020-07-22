Kundali Bhagya Written Update July 21, 2020: Preeta Manages To Traps The Kidnapper

In the last episode of Kundali Bhagya, Mahira helps Karan and unties him, while he gets surprised seeing her there. Rana informed Prithvi about Karan following him as he has escaped from there. Prithvi assumed that Preeta helped Karan to escape. Mahira asked Preeta, why was she in the hotel, and she says that she was searching for Rishab, while Karan interrupted her and said that she was there to prove that she is a daring girl and he is weak. To know what happened next, read the written update of Kundali Bhagya July 21 episode-

Also read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update July 20, 2020: Prithvi Tries To Escape With Rishabh

Kundali Bhagya Written Update - July 21, 2020

The episode started with Karan and Preeta going in different directions to find Rishabh, as they were arguing with each other. Prithvi tries to hide Rishabh and himself behind a newspaper. And at that time, suddenly Rakhi and Kareena reach the hotel and try to find Karan Luthra. They seek help from the man hiding behind the newspaper, and hence they ask him about Karan Luthra or if he has seen him in the hotel. Prithvi Malhotra succeeds in hiding from them and also manages to hide his identity while telling Rakhi and Kareena that he has not seen Karan anywhere, and he also doesn’t know who is Karan Luthra.

Also read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update July 18: Suspicions On Prithvi Kidnapping Rishabh Increase

While Preeta informs the police about all this and also asks them to surround the hotel so that the kidnapper cannot escape from any of the exits of the hotel. Meanwhile, Prithvi tries to take Rishabh in the wheelchair and leave through a smaller exit of the hotel but goes back to the hotel as soon as he sees the police outside. While he realises that police are trying to find him, he decides to hide in his room again. When Prithvi leaves from there and tries to move on his way back, he overhears Preeta talking to the Luthra family in the lobby.

Preeta explains to the Luthra family ladies that she called the police to catch the kidnapper. As she thinks that if he tries to escape from the hotel they can catch him. And as they all are together, they should try to get hold of the kidnapper inside the hotel itself. Everyone agrees to Preeta and Karan decides to go with Kareena, Sameer, and Mahira to find Rishabh and the man who was trying to hide behind the newspaper. Preeta thinks that the kidnapper would have gone back to his room and hence takes Rakhi and Srishti to find him.

Also read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update July 17: Prithvi Decides To Shift Rishabh From The Hotel

Preeta then goes to find the masked kidnapper who was taking Rishabh in a wheelchair. Preeta sees them and runs after him. After seeing Preeta running after Prithvi, Sheryl pretends to sprain her ankle to help Prithvi escape. But, Preeta continues to follow the kidnapper and manages to stop him. However, to run from there, Prithvi turns back and pulls the carpet under Preeta. After that, he makes Preeta fall backwards and she hits her head. So, to see whether Prithvi will manage to escape or not, stay tuned.

Also read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update July 16: Preeta Reunites With Shristi & Sammy At Hotel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.