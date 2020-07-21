Barrister Babu Written Update For July 20, 2020: Anirudh Completes The Challenge

In the last episode of Barrister Babu, at Roy’s house, Binoy and Trilochan were getting happy thinking that neither Anirudh will be able to complete the task nor will he be able to take Bondita, his wife to the doctor. But in the next part, Anirudh was seen coming with a cleaner. This made Binoy and Trilochan stand shocked. Now to know what happened next, here is written update for July 20th, 2020 Barrister Babu episode-

Barrister Babu Written Update - July 20, 2020

The episode started with Binoy expressing to Trilochan that he deliberately challenged Anirudh and gave him this task so that he doesn’t take Bondita to the doctor. While they were talking, Anirudh enters the room with a bucket and a cloth to clean Bondita’s wet sheets. Looking at this Trilochan and Binoy stand shocked, as Anirudh ends up cleaning Bondita’s dirt and recalls his marriage with her. After doing that, Anirudh says to Binoy that by cleaning Bondita’s dirt he has now made it a point that one day he will bring change in the world, and also change his dad’s dirty mind games.

After that Anirudh asks Bondita to get ready to go to the doctor. Bondita asks for Mini’s help and tells her to do something so that Anirudh doesn’t take her to the doctor. Mini tells Bondita to first go with Anirudh and also assures her that she will help her. While Anirudh comes to Bondita and explains her to be bold in front of the doctor and also discloses everything whatever he asks. However, also after explaining to her, Bondita worries thinking that what will everyone think about her, when they will come to know about her bad habit and will laugh at her.

Anirudh convinces Bondita and takes her to the doctor and asks her to wait outside. Anirudh first goes inside and talks with the doctor and gives all the details of Bondita and her disease. Doctor gets shocked after learning that Anirudh is Bondita’s husband, but later also praises his courage for bringing Bondita to him. The doctor also tags Anirudh as the best husband and shows his appreciation for his modern thinking.

Meanwhile, Mini comes to the clinic and calls Bondita outside, and asks her to escape. Bondita refuses to go out as Anirudh had told her to sit there, but Mini somehow manages to convince Bondita. Mini explains Bondita not to disclose her name in front of Anirudh else he won’t allow her to help her from next. After that, when Bondita was trying to escape, Anirudh catches her. Mini hides herself, but Anirudh doubts that there is someone who is helping Bondita to escape from the doctor. Bondita gets afraid and stands shocked. And then Anirudh takes Bondita inside to the doctor. The episode ends with Bondita standing in front of the doctor. Anirudh tells her not to hesitate and reveal about her habit.

