Kundali Bhagya Written Update July 22: Rishabh's Kidnapper Says Preeta Hired Him

In the last episode, Preeta manages to find the masked kidnapper who was taking Rishabh in a wheelchair. Preeta as soon as she sees them, runs after him. Sherlyn after seeing Preeta running after Prithvi pretends to sprain her ankle to help Prithvi escape. But, Preeta continues to follow the kidnapper and manages to stop him. However, to run from there, Prithvi turns back and pulls the carpet and Preeta falls and hits her head.

Kundali Bhagya Written Update - July 22, 2020

The episode of Kundali Bhagya started with Preeta managing to trap the Kidnapper, but however, he pulls the rug and she falls after which he runs away. Shrishti comes there and sees that Preeta is on the ground. Prithvi runs from there and hides in the storeroom as everyone is searching for him, and no one would look in there. Shrishti gets angry on the kidnapper, but Preeta mentions that she threw the vase at him so he is injured which is why he would not be able to reach much far.

Preeta and Shrishti are about to go when they find a ring on the carpet. Looking at the ring, Preeta remembers that it is the same ring which she gave to Prithvi, and then they run for him and Preeta calls out Prithvi’s name, and he stops. Preeta and Shrishti catch him and also make sure that Rishab is awake. Shrishti calls Sherlyn for help to catch Prithvi. But she advises Prithvi to push her away and run from there, but Karan Luthra catches him.

Preeta asks him about the ring mentioning that he should remember. Preeta turns towards Karan exclaiming that she assured him that she would help him find the person who is behind all this, and she removes the mask but it is not Prithvi instead it is Rana. Karan gets very angry and hence starts slapping him, while Rana also demands from Preeta to return the ring as it belongs to him. Kareena asks Sameer to call the police. Prithvi then clashes with the inspector as he walks out of the hotel.

Prithvi thinks that he has won as he sent Rana in his place behind the mask when he was hiding in the storeroom. And he also remembers how he promised each and everything to Rana before sending him, that he will make sure that Rana gets out of jail and also that he will be getting the money. Prithvi is very happy and then leaves the hotel.

Karan and Rishab, both question Rana, asking him who sent him to kidnap Rishab. Rana says that he did this all for the sake of money as this is his profession and he was offered three times the money to complete this task. Rana then points a finger at Sherlyn exclaiming that she was the one who hired him, and she is perplexed. Kareena gets angry and asks if he is mad but Rana is adamant that he is telling the truth because he took the money for this job from Preeta Arora. Everyone gets shocked to hear this, and Preeta does not believe what Rana is saying.

