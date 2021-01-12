'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update January 11, 2021: Preeta To Expose Akshay's Truth?

In this Kundali Bhagya January 11 episode, Karan and Kritika come downstairs. Preeta also comes behind them and asks the waiters to come with her. Sherlyn and Mahira get mad at Preeta for serving the guests before them. Kritika meets Akshay’s parents who treat her as their own daughter. Preeta wonders if Akshay’s parents are so good, why is Akshay a bad person. Mahira tells Sherlyn that she wants to kick Preeta out of the house and Sherlyn tells Mahira that she will help her at the right time and the right time is not now.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 4, 2021: Kritika-Akshay's Wedding Preparations Begin

Kundali Bhagya written update January 11, 2021

Sanjana and Ramona mend their ties and the latter tells Sanjana that she has forgiven Sherlyn. Everyone seems happy and engrossed in conversation. Karan keeps glaring at his watch when Rakhi asks him why he keeps checking his watch. Karan says he has called some people for ‘Bolli’ and is waiting for them. The entire Luthra family enjoy ‘Bolli’ and dance in merry. Mahira and Sherlyn get jealous when Karan pulls Preeta on the dance floor.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 6, 2021: Preeta Spots Akshay With A Mysterious Girl

Akshay gets calls from Ruchika and he keeps cutting her calls. Preeta wonders who’s calling Akshay again and again. Preeta gets a call from Srishti and they plan to steal Akshay’s phone. Srishti offers drinks to Akshay but he denies it. She somehow manages to hand him the glass and he notices Ruchika entering the Luthra house.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update | January 1: Karan And Preeta Meet Kritika And Akshay

He keeps his phone on the table and follows Ruchika. Srishti takes Akshay’s phone and leaves from there. Preeta follows Akshay who goes to meet Ruchika. Preeta hears Akshay and Kritika’s conversation. Ruchika tells him that he cannot marry Kritika and emotionally hugs him. Preeta decides to get Kritika and expose Akshay. Meanwhile, Rakhi gets emotional and tells Kareena that she wants Mahesh to complete Kritika’s ‘Chuda’ rasam. Kareena tells Rakhi that Kritika’s mama will complete the ‘chuda’ rasam. Karan and Rakhi tell Kareena that she has seen improvement in Mahesh’s health. Sherlyn feels unwell when she hears Mahesh’s health has improved. Preeta comes to Kritika and asks her to come along with her. Karan watches Preeta and Kritika being worried and decides to follow them where they are going.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 7, 2021: Mahira & Sherlyn To Use Akshay Against Preeta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.