'Kundali Bhagya' Dec 8, 2020 Spoiler: Will Preeta Know That Ramona Tried To Poison Her?

In Kundali Bhagya Dec 7 episode, Karan drops Preeta to Sarla's house with a heavy heart after he finds her missing her family. He tells her that he never thought he would say this but he will miss her. Preeta comes home happy and everyone is worried. They assume that she came back home after a fight with Karan or the Luthra family. But Preeta denies everything and tells them that she came to meet them.

Sarla tells everyone that Preeta came home because she was worried about her mother. Sarla serves Preeta some laddoos and they enjoy some family time together. Meanwhile, Ramona explains Mahira what Sherlyn did was right and she did not act like a fool. She tells Mahira that she should apologise to Sherlyn and breaking her friendship with Sherlyn would only mean losing Karan forever. Mahira agrees to apologise to Sherlyn the next day.

'Kundali Bhagya' December 8, 2020 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya December 8 episode, Preeta picks up a ladoo her mother prepared for her. She is shocked to see that the ladoo she ate at that Sargi was completely different from the one in her hand. Meanwhile, Srishti gets mad at Sherlyn and Mahira for trying to poison Preeta. She tells her mother that she wishes to add poison to something and feed it to Sherlyn and Mahira.

Preeta asks her sister to keep quiet and tells everyone that the laddoo she had during Sargi were not these laddoos. Srishti asks Preeta who prepared the laddoos she had for her Sargi. To this, Sarla replies that the laddoos Preeta had for her Sargi were prepared by Ramona. Will Preeta manage to find out evidence that Ramona had poisoned her laddoo?

Kundali Bhagya is one of the highest-rated Indian daily soaps. The show starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the characters of Karan and Preeta follows their love story and the challenges they face together.

