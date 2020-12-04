'Kundali Bhagya' December 4 2020 Spoiler: Will Mahira's Evil Plan Succeed?

In Kundali Bhagya Dec 3 episode, Mahira gets furious at the sight of Karan and Preeta romancing. She decides to take a stand for what she believes is her purpose. Mahira comes up with an evil plan of poisoning Preeta and ending her life for good. Sherlyn gets scared watching this evil side of Mahira.

Meanwhile, Rakhi gets emotional on seeing Mahesh's condition. However, Preeta supports and gives her hope that all will end well. Rakhi gets impressed by Preeta and blesses her to have a happy married life with Karan. Mahira poisons a sweet dish which is supposed to be served to Preeta. Will she succeed in her evil plan?

Kundali Bhagya December 4, 2020, Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya December 4 2020 Spoiler, Preeta and Karan spend some happy moments together. Karan expresses his love to Preeta and tells her that he will never let anyone hurt her. He says if at all anyone tries to harm her, they will have to face him first. Meanwhile, Rakhi finds Mahira in the kitchen and tries to explain her the bond between Karan and Preeta. She tells Mahira that the Karwa Chauth vrat is quite sacred and only a wife can fast for her husband.

Mahira is in no mood to listen to Rakhi and she cuts the conversation midway by telling her that she should go and serve the sweet dish to Preeta. Sherlyn hurries to the kitchen where she finds Mahira. The latter tells Sherlyn that she's very excited for tonight since she has poisoned Preeta's sweet dish. Mahira tells Sherlyn that she's more excited for the next morning when everyone will find Preeta dead.

Kundali Bhagya is one of the highest-rated Indian TV shows. It features Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles who essay the role of Preeta and Karan, respectively. The popular TV show follows their love story and the challenges they face as a couple.

