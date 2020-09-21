'Kundali Bhagya' Spoiler: Preeta Gets Kidnapped Just Before Her Reception

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama that premiered on July 12, 2017, and airs on the channel Zee TV. The show has been on the air for over two years now and enjoys a huge fan-base. It is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya that cast Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia as the lead characters. Kundali Bhagya cast has Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar as the lead characters of Preeta and Karan, respectively. The on-screen chemistry of the two actors has been loved and appreciated a lot of the fans, and they have been acknowledged as the Best Television Jodi many times. Fans will be surprised to know that in the coming episodes, Preeta is going to get kidnapped.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For September 15, 2020: Preeta And Karan Patch Up

Kundali Bhagya spoiler

As seen so far in Kundali Bhagya, Preeta prepares her first dish for the Luthra Family and impress all. Sherlyn and Mahira get shocked because their plan ends up backfiring on them. Preeta promises to spoil their every evil plan. Now, according to reports from Telly Chakkar, in the coming episode, audiences will witness Karan and Preeta’s grand reception, and Preeta getting kidnapped. Just as Rakhi announces to the whole family that they will have Preeta and Karan’s wedding reception that evening itself, Preeta gets happy with the news. According to the information given by the same daily, Ankit’s character will soon be kidnaping Preeta. Once again Preeta will go missing and both the families will worry about her well-being.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Sept 16, 2020: Preeta Takes Care Of An Unwell Karan

According to reports from Telly Chakkar, initially, the makers of the show were supposed to roll out a track where Prithvi (in his Ravan’s get up) was to kidnap Preeta. But, since Sanjay Gagnani, who is playing the character of Prithvi has tested positive for Covid-19, there were last moment changes in the storyline. Sanjay Gagnani has been asked to home-quarantine himself.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update September 17, 2020: Preeta Enters Luthra's Kitchen

Kundali Bhagya was one of the highest TRP rated series of the channel before it went off-air due to the global pandemic. Just as the cast and crew of Kundali Bhagya began shooting for the show again, they were again asked to shut down temporarily as the Kausautii Zindagi Kay lead actor, Parth Samthan tested positive for COVID-19. The temporary shutdown has been implemented in order to avoid the spreading of the virus as all the television actors used to shoot in close proximity. The show has resumed shooting since then and the makes of the show have revealed during a media interaction that everyone on the set always carries a mask and sanitizer with them. Everyone on the set collectively follows all the safety measures and even the production house makes sure of the same.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Lead Stars' Dance Video Will Give Fans Major #PreeRan Flashback

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.