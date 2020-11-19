'Kundali Bhagya' November 20, 2020 Spoiler: Preeta Falls Unconscious

In the previous episode on Kundali Bhagya, we saw how Preeta falls ill and everyone shows their concern towards her. Mahira feels jealous because of the attention Preeta has been getting. Sherlyn announces that she is pregnant and the Luthras are happy to hear about this. Karan tells Preeta to eat something since she's not feeling well but Preeta denies eating and tells him she believes in Karwa Chauth and will fast for him no matter what. Meanwhile, Mahira tries to sneak in a paratha because she feels hungry and cannot fast for the entire day. Sherlyn tries to stop Mahira from eating when Dadi and Kareena find Mahira eating.

'Kundali Bhagya' November 20, 2020 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya November 20, 2020, episode, Mahira taunts Preeta and asks her if she feels someone has hurt her. She tells Preeta that her luck is soon going to change and Mahira will be changing her luck in a bad way. Mahira tells Preeta that she introduced herself as the youngest daughter-in-law of the Luthra family in front of the guests because she deserves it. She further asks Preeta if those words hurt her and warn her that this is just the beginning.

Later, Preeta prepares her 'thali' for the pooja and comes for Karwa Chauth celebrations. Preeta falls unconscious during the preparations and everyone rushes towards her.

Kundali Bhagya was one of the highest TRP rated shows on the channel. Just as the cast and crew of Kundali Bhagya began shooting for the show again, they were again asked to shut down temporarily as the Kasautii Zindagi Kay lead actor, Parth Samthan tested positive for Coronavirus. Currently, on the show, Preeta and Karan are married but the problems in their lives never seem to have stopped. The show features Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan Luthra while Shraddha Arya plays the character of Preeta Arora on the show.

