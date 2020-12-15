'Kundali Bhagya' December 16 2020 Spoiler: Kareena To Spoil Karan & Preeta's Honeymoon?

In Kundali Bhagya episode for December 15, Kareena finds Sherlyn and Mahira in the kitchen. She stops Mahira from adding salt to the tea Preeta prepared. Kareena scolds Mahira and asks why Sherlyn did not stop her. Mahira apologises to Kareena and explains her hatred for Preeta. Kareena tells Mahira to act smartly, instead of making it obvious that she hates Preeta and wants to harm her.

Meanwhile, Rakhi, Krithika and Sameer book honeymoon tickets for Karan and Preeta. Rakhi tells Preeta that they are just married and need to get to know each other well. She hands the tickets to Preeta and tells them to leave for their honeymoon the next day itself. Sherlyn and Mahira are shocked by this decision of Rakhi. Kareena is also left shocked by this decision of Rakhi.

Kundali Bhagya December 16, 2020, Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya December 16 episode, Karan teases Preeta over their honeymoon plans to Manali. He tells Preeta that they will be together at the honeymoon. He teases her that they will be staying in one room and nobody would be there to disturb them. Preeta gives a horrified look to Karan who enjoys teasing Preeta. Meanwhile, Sherlyn and Mahira are tensed on learning about Karan and Preeta's honeymoon.

Sherlyn tells Preeta that they should do something and stop Preeta and Karan's honeymoon because if it gets successful, all of their efforts will go in drain. Just then Kareena walks in the room with an evil smile. She asks Sherlyn what will happen if their honeymoon is a success. Then she says that Karan will go on his honeymoon with Mahira and not Preeta. Kundali Bhagya is a popular romantic daily soap which has the highest-ratings in terms of TRP. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles of Preeta and Karan, respectively.

