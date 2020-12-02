Kundali Bhagya December 2, 2020 Spoiler: Will Mahira's Evil Karwa Chauth Plan Succeed?

In Kundali Bhagya December 2 episode, Preeta completes her Karwa Chauth rituals with love and devotion. Rakhi gets impressed by Preeta and praises her for completing her vrat on time. She asks Preeta to ask Karan for her Karwa Chauth gift. Preeta asks Karan to help her in getting her mother Sarla bail. Preeta goes to the police station after the Karwa Chauth ceremony and Karan and Rishabh help Sarla get bail. Sarla thanks the two Luthra brothers for helping her. Find out what will happen in the Kundali Bhagya December 2 episode.

Kundali Bhagya December 2, 2020, Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya December 2, 2020 spoiler, the entire Luthra family gets on the terrace to see the moon. Since Mahira and Preeta challenged each other that they will have their first sip of water only when Karan makes them drink it, they begin with the preparations. Later, when the ladies gather on the terrace to see the moon, Mahira faints as per her plan with Sherlyn.

Mahira faints on the terrace and everyone runs towards her. Karan also runs towards Mahira and asks Girish to get water for her. Preeta fears that Mahira might take the first sip of water from Karan. Will Mahira succeed in her plan and drink the first sip of water from Karan?

Kundali Bhagya is one of the highest-rated television shows on Zee TV. It features Shraddha Arya in the role of Preeta Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the role of Karan Luthra. The popular TV show follows their love story. Currently, on the show, Preeta and Karan are married for the second time. However, the two villains in their lives Sherlyn and Mahira try different tactics to separate them. Mahira was introduced on the show a few months back when Karan was supposed to marry her.

