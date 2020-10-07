Kundali Bhagya Written Update For October 6, 2020: Preeta Prays To God For Help

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of Kundali Bhagya October 6, 2020 episode. Read further ahead.

Kundali Bhagya written update oct 6

Kundali Bhagya latest episode starts as Karina wonders about why Ramona is hugging Preeta. She thinks that Ramona has forgotten what Preeta has done to them and the immense pain that she has caused them as a family. Karina thinks that she will never be able to forgive Preeta as she does not have a big heart like Ramona.

Ramona goes on-stage exclaiming that it is the wedding reception of their dearest Karan and there has to be some music and dancing. She calls both, Preeta and Karan on the stage together, while Karan does not know that it is actually Maira under the veil. Just as the dance begins, everyone gets shocked seeing that the two are completely synchronized with each other. Karina looks at both of them in anger as she never wanted Preeta to become a member of their family.

Maira starts getting a little too close to Karan, which irritates him. When she touches him on his face he gets angry and that is when Maira reveals her identity before she runs off. Just as Karan goes after her, Karina exclaims that she knew that Preeta would make a scene which is why she never wanted a function like this to happen.

Pawan ties Preeta to a chair and explains to her that he never wanted to do this to her but he is forced to as otherwise, she will try to run away. He then asks her not to worry as all this would end very soon because she would be married to Prithvi. Preeta asks Pawan to stop and says that Karan would beat him a lot when he will come to know what Pawan is doing. Pawan yells at Preeta and says that she should never do this as it is not right to talk about other men when she is about to be married. Pawan calms down and says that he never wanted to yell at Preeta as it is her wedding day.

Pawan turns to the pandit and orders him to hurry up as they do not have a lot of time. Preeta sits on the chair praying that Janki might have told someone about her kidnapping as only then will someone come for her rescue. Preeta hopes for Karan to come and save her.

