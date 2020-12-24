'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update December 23: Srishti Learns About Mahira's Dirty Plan

In this Kundali Bhagya written update, Karan and Preeta arrive in the dining hall at the hotel. The host teases all the couples in the dining hall while Karan flirts with his wife. Karan notices a man staring at Preeta and walks up to him to confront him. The man tells Karan that he knows Preeta because she helped everyone in their village. Karan feels jealous when the man keeps talking about Preeta. Meanwhile, Sherlyn and Mahira bump into Karan twice and he gets suspicious of the two women.

Kundali Bhagya written update

Sameer and Srishti arrive at the hotel in Manali and ask the receptionist about Karan Luthra. She assumes them as local journalists and tries to divert their minds to make them go away. Sameer and Srishti manipulate the receptionist and run towards Karan's room. They bump into Sherlyn and Mahira in the corridor and hide from them. Mahira tells Sherlyn that she heard Srishti's voice but Sherlyn asks her to concentrate on her plan to ruin Karan and Preeta's honeymoon.

Sherlyn asks Mahira to repeat her plan and Mahira tells Sherlyn how she will intoxicate Karan and spend the night with him while Preeta is away. Srishti and Sameer are shocked to hear Mahira's disgusting plan and decide to tell Preeta about it. Mahira and Sherlyn go back to the dining hall and get jealous to see Preeta and Karan together.

The host announces a dance competition and also announces that 'The Karan Luthra' and his wife will be gracing the event. Mahira gets jealous and tells Sherlyn that the attention and love Preeta has been getting should be given to her because she deserves to be with him. Karan gets a call and leaves the hall when Srishti and Sameer come there to tell Preeta about Sherlyn and Mahira's plan. Preeta stays alert and has dinner when Karan returns.

Later, the two dance and enjoy the evening while Mahira gets very jealous of seeing them together. She tries to get up and push Preeta but Sherlyn stops her from taking any wrong step.

