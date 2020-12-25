Christmas 2020: Fusion Of Classical Instruments And Jingle Bells Wins Internet; Watch

A synchronization of the Indian instrumental band playing the Christmas carol alongside a bedecked Christmas tree mesmerized the business conglomerate Anand Mahindra. Sharing the footage of the Indian classical instrument fusion of the Jingle Bells Xmas song on his official Twitter handle, Mahindra wrote, “A bit contrived but still ends up making some good vibes.” The nearly 2 and a half minute footage earned laurels on the internet with over 53.1k views and an outpouring of comments calling the band’s performance ‘awesome’.

As the clip opens, a musician can be seen sitting down in front of a decorated Christmas tree with a Santa cap playing on his Indian classical instrument Sitar. He is soon joined by another member with a sarangi. The two men produce melodious jingle in a fusion of eastern and western music. Shortly, the third man with his conical oboe walks in. Upon noticing the two musicians jamming on Jingle Bell he asks to join them. The three band members then create a melody with an assortment of the traditional classic instrument which includes Indian Shenai, Sarangi, and a Sitar. At last, one more member approaches the three with a dhol completing the Indian orchestra band.

Read: Video: Injured Cobra Undergoes Surgery At ITBP Hospital, Netizens Laud Vets

Read: Video: Blake Leeper Encourages 2-year-old Walking On Prosthetic Leg, Netizens Cheer

A bit contrived but still ends up making some good vibes... A good warmup for Christmas Eve.... pic.twitter.com/7vlCSzQGbR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2020

The band creates one of the finest mixes of the Indian version of Jingle Bell as they are engrossed jamming outdoor. Mahindra, impressed at the musical interpretation hailed the 'desi’ synchronization of the Christmas melody. The footage amassed close to 1.9k likes and numerous reactions from the music buffs.

Netizens in 'awe' at Indian instrumental music

"Awesome!! Music is the soul of every celebration, to bring in togetherness, harmony, and peace precursor to set in the spirit of joy and happiness," wrote one. “Anand Sir, Shehnai, Sitar, Sarangi, Dhol we Indians simply Rock,” another said. “Being together embracing diversity being united we have to retain and embrace the individuality of each one of us which is the source of newness and creativity Humanity. That's what music is all about, many instruments one melody, Love,” the third commenter wrote.

Nice one.. Your deep involvement visible in every action.. Wish you anandji — V.Rajagopalan (@wovenlabels) December 25, 2020

Christmas carol using Indian musical instrument rocks 🤟

Merry Christmas 🎄 and Happy New Year 🎉 to all — Anil Menon (@anilmenen) December 24, 2020

Simply great Sir 😊🙏 we have all kinds of instruments which can be easily embedded in any festivals of the world....👌👌 — Sunil Kumar (@SunilKPandey80) December 24, 2020

Very Nice Sir, This Christmas has Flavour of India. — Ashutosh Raman (@Ashutos94551644) December 25, 2020

Beautiful beautiful beautiful 💕 Sir. Can you share its YouTube link ? — स्वर्णकार शिवम् तमरेलिया (@shivammvermaa) December 24, 2020

Indian ingenious instrument always soothing — Shantanu Debnath (@Yuvraaj2010) December 24, 2020

Wow Great peace of celebration🌲 — Avijit Dey (@Avijit_mahindra) December 25, 2020

That's so amazing ❤️ — Ekta Sharma (@EktaSha18241302) December 24, 2020

Read: Baby Animals Celebrate First Christmas At Zoo, Video Leaves Netizens In Awe | WATCH

Read: 'Absolutely Delicious': Chef Creates Chocolate Christmas Tree, Netizens Admire Perfection

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.