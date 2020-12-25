Delivery Man Busts Perfect Dance Moves While Shipping Package, CCTV Footage Sparks Humour

An amazon delivery executive from Rhodes Island providence was caught busting perfect dance moves outside a house while shipping a package. The footage, which was captured on the home’s CCTV camera, was shared on Facebook by a resident named Shalom Cooper. In the nearly 35 second video, the executive is seen holding the package in his hand and shaking a leg as he gets out of the truck and heads towards the house to deliver the product. Cooper, who received the package wrote in the post, “Can someone help me find this man who delivered my package in Providence. He just made my day and I want to bless him. God Bless you, young man.”

As the clip opens, the amazon prime delivery truck can be seen parked across a lane. A man is seen coming out in the dark with a hoodie and the amazon package as he aces some B-Boying, pulling a few top rocks and spins by the time he makes it to the customer’s doorstep. After leaving the package, when the door is finally shut, the executive starts to dance some more on the forlorn street, as he twerks his way back into the van before driving off. Internet was swooned by the mind-blowing performance put up by the anonymous delivery boy. Many joked that he might actually be leaving his last package for the night and is seemingly excited to wind up work. Many others joked that because he was busting moves in the lane, he might be a few packages shy from his daily average target.

Netizens 'assist' woman in her search

“He was probably making a TikTok,” one joked. “I believe if you look through your app and view the order it will say ask you to rate the delivery or even you can contact customer service and they can help you,” another suggested, helping Cooper in her search for the man. “You genuinely made me lol cause I really looked to see if that was me,” one other joked. Meanwhile, many users admired the executive’s moves and suggested he must go for a job change and opt for dancing as his full-time career.

